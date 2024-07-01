Cyclist Killed In East Windsor

Windsor Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision involving a cyclist.

Police say that at 4:00pm Sunday, a vehicle travelling northbound on Lauzon collided with a cyclist travelling westbound from Edgar to Lauzon.

The cyclist was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours while officers conducted their investigation.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, and no charges have been laid at this time, pending a fulsome investigation of the collision.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.