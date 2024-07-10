Chatham-Kent Police Officer Charged With Utter Threats And Assault



A 14-year member of the Chatham-Kent Police Service has been charged by Windsor Police with one count of utter threats and one count of assault.

The charge is in relation to an on-duty incident that occurred on June 26, 2024, in Chatham. When police officials learned about the incident, they called in Windsor Police to conduct an independent investigation.

On July 10th, 2024, Constable Fraser Curtis was arrested and released with conditions and a future court date of August 20th, 2024.

There were no injuries sustained as a result of the incident. The member has been placed on administrative duties.

No further information will be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.