Cause Of Death Released In Harrow Investigation

Saturday July 6th, 2024, 6:48pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Investigators have identified the cause of death for the four individuals in the death investigation in Harrow.

The investigation began on June 20th, 2024, after receiving a request to check on the well-being of a person at the home, which led to the discovery of the deceased individuals.

Postmortem examinations have determined the cause of death as gunshot wounds for 41-year-old Carly Stannard-Walsh, 13-year-old Madison Walsh and 8-year-old Hunter Walsh.

The cause of death for 42-year-old Steven Walsh has been determined as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say the initial investigation has determined that this is a case of intimate partner violence.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477  or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

