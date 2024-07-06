Cause Of Death Released In Harrow Investigation

Investigators have identified the cause of death for the four individuals in the death investigation in Harrow.

The investigation began on June 20th, 2024, after receiving a request to check on the well-being of a person at the home, which led to the discovery of the deceased individuals.

Postmortem examinations have determined the cause of death as gunshot wounds for 41-year-old Carly Stannard-Walsh, 13-year-old Madison Walsh and 8-year-old Hunter Walsh.

The cause of death for 42-year-old Steven Walsh has been determined as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say the initial investigation has determined that this is a case of intimate partner violence.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.