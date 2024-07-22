Arrest Warrant Issued For Repeat Violent Offender

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old man wanted on numerous charges, including probation violations, firearm possession, and uttering death threats.

police say that on July 10th, 2024, Jordan Hickmott was released from custody following a conviction for uttering threats to cause death. Under the conditions of his probation order, he was not to have any contact with his victim or possess firearms or other prohibited weapons. Within a few hours of being released, Hickmott reportedly attended the victim’s workplace and threatened them with a firearm.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

On July 18th, a warrant was issued for Hickmott’s arrest on charges of pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, uttering threats to cause death, and breach of probation.

Anyone with information on Hickmott’s whereabouts should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.