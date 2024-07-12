12 Suspects Charged In Abduction, Torture Cases

Windsor Police has charged 12 suspects in connection with the abduction and torture of three people.

Police say in June 2024, the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after obtaining credible evidence that a total of three people were held against their will and tortured in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, a man was held captive inside an apartment in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue on May 26th, 2024. Investigators obtained video evidence that showed seven suspects securing the victim to a chair and assaulting him with their fists and numerous weapons, including a taser and an industrial torch.

Three days later, a man and woman were abducted from the 1200 block of Wyandotte Street East. The victims were forced into a vehicle by two men and driven to a house in the 1400 block of Dufferin Place, where they were joined by five additional suspects. Investigators obtained video evidence that showed the suspects, including two men who participated in the first incident, tying up the victims and assaulting them with their fists and several weapons, including a firearm and power tool. In both incidents, the victims were subjected to significant physical injury and emotional trauma before being released by the suspects after several hours.

Over the last week, investigators charged a total of 12 suspects, including three people already in custody for other offences.

Daniel Gerow, 28, faces a total of 11 charges, including attempted murder, forcible confinement (x 3), assault with a weapon (x 3), and administering a noxious substance with the intent to endanger life.

Steven Belcher, 33, faces a total of 15 charges, including forcible confinement (x 3), assault with a weapon (x 2), assault (x 2), and failure to comply with a release order.

Brittany Brouillette, 36, has been charged with forcible confinement, assault, and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

Jaden Carter-Johnson, 32, has been charged with forcible confinement and assault.

Elethea Carver, 48, has been charged with forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.

Taylor Logan, 30, has been charged with forcible confinement and robbery with violence.

Patrick McFadden, 25, has been charged with forcible confinement.

Tre Lawrence Harris, 28, has been charged with assault and forcible confinement (x 2).

Anthony Pare, 26, has been charged with assault with a weapon, breach of probation, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Velman Santos, 33, has been charged with forcible confinement (x 2).

Isiah Stephens-Scott, 21, has been charged with forcible confinement (x 2), assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, assault, and breach of probation (x 2).

Valerie Wilkins, 33, has been charged with forcible confinement (x 2), assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, assault, and breach of probation.

The suspects and victims were known to one another.

Investigators have plausible information to believe that there are other people who have been abducted and assaulted in a similar fashion. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.