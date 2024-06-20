Windsor Police Arrest Impaired Motorist After Hit-And-Run Crash

Windsor Police have arrested a 36-year-old motorist for impaired driving following a hit-and-run collision.

Police say that just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, a white Honda HRV struck a parked vehicle before leaving the scene in the 2900 block of Grandview Street.

Officers quickly located the Honda HRV in a rear parking lot in the 5400 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

While speaking with the driver of the Honda, officers detected a strong odour of alcohol on his breath. He was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he failed a breath test.

The driver of Amherstburg faces the following charges: