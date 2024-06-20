Windsor Police Arrest Impaired Motorist After Hit-And-Run Crash
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday June 19th, 2024, 8:43pm
Windsor Police have arrested a 36-year-old motorist for impaired driving following a hit-and-run collision.
Police say that just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, a white Honda HRV struck a parked vehicle before leaving the scene in the 2900 block of Grandview Street.
Officers quickly located the Honda HRV in a rear parking lot in the 5400 block of Tecumseh Road East.
While speaking with the driver of the Honda, officers detected a strong odour of alcohol on his breath. He was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he failed a breath test.
The driver of Amherstburg faces the following charges:
- Operating a conveyance while impaired by alcohol
- Failure to stop at a collision
- Driving a motor vehicle without a licence
- Careless driving
