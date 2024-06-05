Windsor Crime Stats For May

NEWS >
Wednesday June 5th, 2024, 10:23am

City News
Windsor Police have released their crime stats for the month of May.

There were 786 reported property crimes, down  31.5% from May 2023. Crimes against people, at 297, were up 13.1% from last May.

Other criminal code violations, including non-violent weapons offences and gaming and betting offences, were reported at 132, down 41.6% from one year ago.

Year to date, property crimes have been down 3.7% over last year, crimes against people have been up 4.8%, and other criminal code violations have been down 14%.
 

