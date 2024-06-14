Wanted Federal Offender Known To Frequent Essex County
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday June 14th, 2024, 10:41am
The OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement is looking for a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of his Statutory Release.
Sean Robertson is described as male Caucasian, 37 years of age, 6’0” (183cm), 176 lbs (80 kgs) with brown hair and blue eyes. He has Tribal Art Tattoos on his Left Arm, and a Clover on the right side of his Neck.
He is known to frequent the Hamilton, Brantford, Niagara Falls, London, Tillsonburg, Woodstock, Essex County and Simcoe areas.
He is serving a five year sentence for;
- Armed Robbery (Knife)
- Robbery with Violence
- Robbery x2
- Possession of a Weapon
- Flight from Police
- Dangerous Operations of a vehicle x2
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle
- Theft Under $5000.00 x2
- Fail to Comply with a Court Order
Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.