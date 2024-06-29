Two Suspects Arrested Following Stabbing On Millen Avenue

Windsor Police have arrested two suspects who allegedly stabbed one another during a dispute in west Windsor.

Police say that shortly after 2:30 am Saturday, the two men, who are known to each other, engaged in a dispute and stabbed each other in the 3300 block of Millen Avenue.

An adult male with multiple wounds to his body was located at the scene by police. A second male, also suffering from a stab wound, was quickly tracked down at a residence in the 3800 block of Matchette Road.

Both men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both have been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. One suspect is also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.