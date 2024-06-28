Two Suspects Arrested After Theft Of A Brand-New Vehicle From The Chrysler Factory Lot

The Windsor Police Service has charged two suspects after a brand-new motor vehicle was stolen from a factory lot.

Police say that just before 1:00pm Thursday, a male wearing a safety vest unlawfully entered a factory lot and stole a new, unplated and unwrapped vehicle.

The Windsor Police Target Base Unit quickly located and stopped the vehicle in the 2200 block of Chandler Road. Officers took the suspects into custody without incident and recovered the vehicle.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

A 35-year-old was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000, driving while prohibited (x 2), and breach of probation. Additionally, a 36-year-old was charged with possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000 and failure to comply with release order.