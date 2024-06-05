Two Arrested In Leamington Home Invasion

Two people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion at an address in Leamington in February.

It was on February 24th, 2024 when police say that three individuals forcibly gained entry and assaulted the two occupants of the home. The victims received minor injuries in what investigators determined was a targeted incident.

On June 4tg, 2024, members of the OPP Essex Crime Unit executed a warrant on 8th Concession Road in Maidstone and took two individuals into custody without incident.

Both parties remain in custody until their next appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on June 7th, 2024.

A third individual remains outstanding.

If you have information that can assist investigators, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-8000-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.