Two Arrested After Police Seize Almost $200,000 In Drugs



Windsor Police have arrested two people and seized almost $200,000 in illegal drugs.

Police say that just beofre 1:00am, Friday the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) executed search warrants on a residence and vehicle in East Windsor. The searches followed a two-month investigation into a suspected drug network with links to Toronto.

During their search, officers seized the following:

1,354.2 grams of cocaine

217.3 grams of fentanyl

51.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine

40.7 grams of methamphetamine

958 tablets of 5mg oxycodone

Officers also recovered a bulletproof vest, fentanyl preparation materials, two digital scales, nine overcapacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, $1,400 in Canadian currency, and $158 in US currency.

A 28-year-old individual faces the following charges:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely oxycodone

Possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized (x9)

Possession of a prohibited device while prohibited (x9)

Possession of ammunition while prohibited (x3)

Breach of probation

A 30-year-old individual faces the following charges:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely oxycodone

Unlicensed possession of a prohibited device (x9)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com