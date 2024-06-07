Two Arrested After Police Seize Almost $200,000 In Drugs
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday June 7th, 2024, 3:01pm
Windsor Police have arrested two people and seized almost $200,000 in illegal drugs.
Police say that just beofre 1:00am, Friday the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) executed search warrants on a residence and vehicle in East Windsor. The searches followed a two-month investigation into a suspected drug network with links to Toronto.
During their search, officers seized the following:
- 1,354.2 grams of cocaine
- 217.3 grams of fentanyl
- 51.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine
- 40.7 grams of methamphetamine
- 958 tablets of 5mg oxycodone
Officers also recovered a bulletproof vest, fentanyl preparation materials, two digital scales, nine overcapacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, $1,400 in Canadian currency, and $158 in US currency.
A 28-year-old individual faces the following charges:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely methamphetamine
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely oxycodone
- Possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized (x9)
- Possession of a prohibited device while prohibited (x9)
- Possession of ammunition while prohibited (x3)
- Breach of probation
A 30-year-old individual faces the following charges:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely methamphetamine
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely oxycodone
- Unlicensed possession of a prohibited device (x9)
Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com