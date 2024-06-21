Suspect Arrested After String Of Residential B&Es

Windsor Police have arrested a 53-year-old man in connection to a series of residential break-and-enters.

Since the beginning of June 2024, police say there have been at least three confirmed break-ins at residential homes in West Windsor. In all cases, residents were asleep in their homes at the time of the break-and-enter.

Through a comprehensive investigation, the Windsor Police Target Base Unit identified a suspect. On June 19th, 2024, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit located and arrested the suspect following a brief foot chase in the 1300 block of University Avenue.

Darrell Heisler is charged with the following:

Break-and-enter a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence (x 3)

Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence (x 3)

Theft under $5,000

Mischief under $5,000

Police say Heisler also had outstanding warrants of assault, mischief under $5,000, and breach of probation (x2).

They say Heisler is considered a person of interest in other break and enters in the city. Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact @CStoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.