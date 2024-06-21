SunnyNow
31 °C
88 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
34 °C
93 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
30 °C
86 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
28 °C
82 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Suspect Arrested After String Of Residential B&Es

Friday June 21st, 2024, 5:30pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police have arrested a 53-year-old man in connection to a series of residential break-and-enters.

Since the beginning of June 2024, police say there have been at least three confirmed break-ins at residential homes in West Windsor. In all cases, residents were asleep in their homes at the time of the break-and-enter.

Through a comprehensive investigation, the Windsor Police Target Base Unit identified a suspect. On June 19th, 2024, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit located and arrested the suspect following a brief foot chase in the 1300 block of University Avenue.

Darrell Heisler is charged with the following:

  • Break-and-enter a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence (x 3)
  • Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence (x 3)
  • Theft under $5,000
  • Mischief under $5,000

Police say Heisler also had outstanding warrants of assault, mischief under $5,000, and breach of probation (x2).

They say Heisler is considered a person of interest in other break and enters in the city. Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact @CStoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message