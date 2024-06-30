Suspect Arrested After Seven-Hour Standoff

Windsor Police have arrested a 59-year-old suspect following a seven-hour standoff.

Police say that just before 11:00 Saturday, a male resident had discharged multiple fire extinguishers throughout a property in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue and barricaded himself inside an apartment.

The individual then brandished weapons, made threats, and threw items at people from his balcony.

When the suspect refused to leave the residence, officers set up a perimeter around the property and called in a negotiator and the Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU) for assistance.

Following a seven-and-a-half standoff and repeated attempts to negotiate, ESU members entered the apartment and arrested the suspect without incident.

The suspect faces the following charges: