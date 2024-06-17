Suspect Arrested After Setting RV On Fire To Escape Police

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect who deliberately set fire to a recreational vehicle in an attempt to flee from officers.

Shortly after 11:30pm Sunday the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit attended the 700 block of Bridge Avenue to arrest a suspect wanted on multiple outstanding warrants. Officers obtained a warrant and attempted to legally enter the trailer when the suspect refused to exit a parked RV.

The suspect then lit a fire, which quickly engulfed the inside of the RV and spread to the hydro lines above the trailer. As officers dealt with the fire, the suspect escaped through a small opening in the floor of the trailer and fled the scene.

Officers searched extensively and found the suspect hiding within a residence in the 700 block of Bridge Avenue.

Michael Jackson, 41, was arrested on the strength of his outstanding warrants for charges of break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, and driving while prohibited (x 3). He is further charged with arson with a disregard for human life and arson causing property damage.