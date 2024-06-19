SIU Charges Windsor Police Officer With Sexual Assault

A member of the Windsor Police Service has been charged with sexual assault following an investigation by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit.

On January 14th, 2024, the SIU was notified of the alleged offences and launched an investigation. The SIU investigation found sufficient evidence to proceed with sexual assault charges against the officer in relation to incidents involving a woman between 2011 and 2015.

Staff Sergeant Kenneth Price faces four counts of sexual assault.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

As the matter is before the courts the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation.