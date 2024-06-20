ThunderstormNow
Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Thursday June 20th, 2024, 2:35pm

Weather
0
0

At 2:27pm Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

A broken line of severe thunderstorms is located from LaSalle to 8 kilometres east of Arkwood and is nearly stationary.

Hazards include rainfall amounts 50 to 75 mm and wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

Locations impacted include Windsor, Chatham, Belle River, Lakeshore, Tilbury, South Windsor, Windsor Airport, Maidstone, Essex, Cottam, Comber, Pain Court, North Buxton and Arkwood.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

