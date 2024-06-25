Mostly CloudyNow
Police Seeking Rightful Owner Of Seized Property

Tuesday June 25th, 2024, 7:07pm

Crime & Police News
One person has been arrested following a property theft investigation in the town of Essex.

Police say that around 3:30pm on May 29th, 2024, they executed a search warrant on a vehicle in Kingsville and recovered a quantity of stolen property, including a handheld barcode scanner taken from a retail outlet.

A 46-year-old from Leamington is charged with Possession of stolen property obtained by Crime (under $5000).

Investigators also recovered several power tools, which they hope to return to their rightful owners. Police are asking victims of break-ins that occurred between Sunday, May 26, 2024, and Tuesday, May 28, 2024, to contact Detective Constable Jamie Darling at Essex OPP detachment at 519-723-2491 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Callers will be required to provide proof of ownership before the property is returned.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.catchcrooks.com.You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

