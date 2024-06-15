New Offender Management Unit Makes Over 20 Arrests

The new joint Windsor and LaSalle Police Offender Management Unit has completed over 100 compliance checks and arrested 24 offenders in its first three months.

The Offender Management Unit monitors high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring and ensures that those who breach their judicial release orders are held accountable.

The offenders were arrested for breaching their conditions and had originally been charged with or convicted of serious violent crimes, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, firearms offences, and sexual assault.

The Offender Management Unit is supported through a $2,276,437 grant from the Government of Ontario. The Windsor and LaSalle Police Services received $769,460 this year and will receive an additional $752,160 in 2025 and $754,817 in 2026.