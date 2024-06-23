Leamington Motorcycle Driver Killed In Southwest Middlesex County
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Sunday June 23rd, 2024, 2:41pm
A Leamington motorcycle driver is deceased following a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in Southwest Middlesex County.
Police say that around 2:45am on June 23rd, the lone motorcycle left the roadway, collided with a tree and ignited on fire on Longwoods Road near Sassafras Road.
The 41-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The identity of the deceased individual will not be released out of respect for the family’s privacy.
