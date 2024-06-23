Partly CloudyNow
Leamington Motorcycle Driver Killed In Southwest Middlesex County

Sunday June 23rd, 2024, 2:41pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

A Leamington motorcycle driver is deceased following a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in Southwest Middlesex County.

Police say that around 2:45am on June 23rd, the lone motorcycle left the roadway, collided with a tree and ignited on fire on Longwoods Road near Sassafras Road.

The 41-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identity of the deceased individual will not be released out of respect for the family’s privacy.

 

windsoriteDOTca
