Leamington Motorcycle Driver Killed In Southwest Middlesex County

A Leamington motorcycle driver is deceased following a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in Southwest Middlesex County.

Police say that around 2:45am on June 23rd, the lone motorcycle left the roadway, collided with a tree and ignited on fire on Longwoods Road near Sassafras Road.

The 41-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identity of the deceased individual will not be released out of respect for the family’s privacy.