Driver Charged With Impaired Driving After Collision With Police Cruiser

A motorist was arrested for impaired driving following a collision with a Windsor Police cruiser.

Police say that just after 1:00am Saturday, officers were responding to a separate incident when an approaching vehicle collided with their cruiser parked in the 1400 block of Parent Avenue. The vehicle then struck a second parked car before coming to a stop.

In speaking to the motorist, officers detected a strong odour of alcohol and other signs of impairment. The 31-year-old woman was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where she failed a breath test.

A female motorist faces charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.

There were no physical injuries to the officers or the driver of the other vehicle.