40-Year-Old Woman Arrested In Connection With Child Abduction

Friday June 14th, 2024, 1:46pm

City News
0
0

Windsor Police has arrested a 40-year-old woman in connection with the abduction of her 8-year-old son.

Police say that just after 4:00pm Thursday they responded to a report of a child abduction that occurred at Erie Street and Windsor Avenue Through investigation, officers learned that the child’s mother, who did not have legal custody of him, had enticed her son with gifts and dinner to go with her after school.

Leveraging surveillance footage in the area and witness statements, officers quickly located and made contact with the mother. Police convinced her to return the child safely.

At approximately 6:00pm officers arrested the mother in her vehicle on Dougall Avenue near the 401. The child was subsequently returned safely to his family.

The 40-year-old woman from the Dominican Repblic has been charged with abduction by a parent.

