Windsor Police Seeking Robbery Suspect
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday May 21st, 2024, 3:02pm
The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery.
Police say that just after 6:00am on May 15th, 2024, the suspect brandished a knife at a store in the 800 block of University Avenue West before stealing money from the cash register.
The employee did not sustain any physical injuries.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s. At the time of the incident, he wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, gloves, and a blue face mask.
If you can identify the suspect or to share further information, you are asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.