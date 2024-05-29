Windsor Man Charged In Child Exploitation Investigation

Windsor Police have charged a 47-year-old man in connection with the sexual exploitation of a child.

On May 25th, 2024, police launched an investigation after receiving a report about an alleged child exploitation incident. Through investigation, officers learned that an adult male suspect befriended a 13-year-old at a basketball court in early May, and over the next several weeks, requested explicit photos from the child and offered the victim money in exchange for sexual favours.

A 47-year-old man from Windsor was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of child pornography for an unlawful purpose and invitation to sexual touching from a child under 16 years old.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.