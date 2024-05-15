Warrant Issued For Suspect In Residential Break And Enter

Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect who was wanted in connection to a break-and-enter.

Police say that on the evening of May 1st, 2024, officers responded to a call about a break-in at a home in the 800 block of Dougall Avenue. The officers spoke with the complainant, who shared video surveillance footage of an unknown suspect unlawfully entering the home and stealing multiple items.

No one was home at the time of the incident, and officers didn’t find any signs of forced entry.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Ronald Vandeven, 31, is wanted for break-and-enter.

Vandeven is described as a white man, approximately 5’10”, 161 pounds, with a full beard, medium build, and brown hair.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is urged to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.