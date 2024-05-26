Teen Stabbed At Bruce Avenue Park
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Sunday May 26th, 2024, 1:11pm
Windsor Police are looking for a suspect after a teenager was stabbed late Saturday night.
Police say that shortly after 11:30pm, a verbal dispute occurred between the victim and an unknown male at a park in the 600 block of Bruce Avenue. The individual then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene in a white vehicle.
The 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
The suspect is described as a man with dark skin, approximately 5’6”, and a slender build.
Investigators urge residents and business owners in the area of the stabbing to review their surveillance or dash cam footage for video evidence, specifically between 11:00pm and midnight.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.