Teen Charged With Stunt Driving While His Parents Were In The Car

An 18-year-old male from Ohio was charged with stunt driving after they were clocked going 175 km/h ins a posted 100 km/h zone on Highway 401 westbound near Howard Avenue.

“Surprisingly, both of his parents were passengers in the vehicle at the time of the stop,” LaSalle Police said.

His licence was suspended for 30 days, and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days.