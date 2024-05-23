Suspect Photos: Erie Street East Shooting

Windsor Police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate several people and vehicles of interest in a shooting earlier this week.

Police say that shortly after 4:00am on May 19th, 2024, they responded to a call about gunshots in the 700 block of Erie Street East. A preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal altercation broke out on Erie Street East between two males on foot and several people in a silver Ford Escape. As the sports utility vehicle drove westbound, one of the males retrieved a firearm from his waistband and fired several shots at the vehicle. The two males then fled eastbound on foot.

No physical injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

Investigators have since obtained images of several people and vehicles linked to the incident.

Anyone with information on the case, the people or vehicles is urged to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.