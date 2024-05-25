Shooting Suspect Arrested In Toronto

A 23-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a shooting on Erie Street East last Sunday was arrested in Toronto.

Windsor Police, the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad, and other law enforcement partners arrested 23-year-old Heydar Alanuz in the Greater Toronto Area as he attempted to board a flight leaving the country.

He will be taken back to Windsor to face a total of seven charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm with intent to endanger the life of a person.