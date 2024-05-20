Police Investigating Shots Fired On Erie Street

Windsor Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a vehicle on Erie Street East.

Police say that shortly after 4:00am on May 19th, 2024, officers responded to a call about gunshots in the 700 block of Erie Street East. Once on scene, officers found several spent shell casings on the street and sidewalk.

They say that their preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal altercation broke out on Erie Street East between two males on foot and several people in a silver Ford Escape. As the sports utility vehicle drove westbound, one of the males retrieved a firearm from his waistband and fired several shots at the vehicle. The two males then fled eastbound on foot.

No injuries have been reported.

The shooting suspect wore a light-coloured shirt with dark sleeves and a dark hood, as well as light-coloured pants.

Investigators urge residents and business owners in the area of the shooting to review their surveillance or dash cam footage for video evidence, specifically between 3:00am and 5:00am on May 19th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.