Police Investigating Robbery In South Windsor

Windsor Police are investigating a robbery in South Windsor.

Police say that just after 9:00 am on May 18th, 2024, an unidentified male entered a business in the 3200 block of Dougall Avenue, used a hammer to shatter a display case, and stole a large number of items.

The unidentified male then fled the scene in a black Ram pickup truck.

Approximately 15 minutes after the robbery, the vehicle was tracked to the area of Provincial Road at Howard Avenue prior to heading southbound toward Walker Road. The truck was further described as having no front license plate, light-coloured wheel rims, a spare tire within the bed of the truck, and a trailer hitch.

Investigators are asking residents and business owners within the aforementioned areas to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.