Police: Don’t Keep Original Copies Of Ownership And Insurance Documents In Your Vehicle

Wednesday May 15th, 2024, 4:19pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are sending out a wanting to avoid keeping the original copies of ownership and insurance in your vehicle.

This comes after the auto theft unit recently experienced an increase in reports of motor vehicle thefts, particularly those involving the theft of ownership and insurance documents.

Instead, they recommend making photocopies to keep in your car. This way, only you can access the original documents, ensuring their safety.

Police say that an electronic version of your insurance certificate provided via cell phone is also valid.

