OPP Looking For Assault Suspects

Thursday May 30th, 2024, 2:31pm

The Ontario Provincial Police are seeking public assistance to identify three suspects in an assault case in Tecumseh.

Police say that around 2:15am on May 19th, 2024, they received a report of a fight between approximately 15 people in a parking lot at an address on Tecumseh Road East.

Three individuals received minor injuries in the altercation, while another person was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 25-years-old was arrested at the scene.

Police are asking the public to help identify three additional persons of interest in connection with this incident. Photos of these individuals are attached to this release.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web tip at www.catchcrooks.com. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

