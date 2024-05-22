Motorist Charged After Hit-And-Run Collision

Windsor Police has arrested a 25-year-old motorist following a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say that around 8:30pm on May 20th, 2024, the 26-year-old male victim was rollerblading with his dog when he was hit from behind by a grey Chrysler 300 in the 200 block of Parent Avenue.

Just prior to the collision, the victim and the motorist had reportedly engaged in a heated argument. Subsequently, the motorist turned his vehicle around and struck the victim before fleeing the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His dog was not harmed.

Later that evening, the motorist contacted Windsor Police to report his involvement in the collision. Officers arrested the suspect at his residence a short time later. He has been charged with assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident.