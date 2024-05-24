Arrest Warrant Issued For Shooting Suspect
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday May 24th, 2024, 12:59pm
Windsor Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for a 23-year-old man in connection to a shooting on Erie Street East earlier this week.
Shortly after 4:00am on May 19th, 2024, a verbal altercation broke out between two males on foot and several people in a silver Ford Escape in the 700 block of Erie Street East. As the sports utility vehicle drove westbound, one of the males retrieved a firearm from his waistband and fired several shots at the vehicle. The two males then fled eastbound on foot.
No physical injuries have been reported as a result of this incident, while the firearm used remains outstanding.
Investigators have since identified the shooting suspect as Heydar Alanuz of LaSalle. He is described as a Middle Eastern male, 5’10” tall, approximately 160lbs, with brown eyes, brown hair, and a full beard.
Alanuz is wanted on the following charges:
- Discharging a firearm with intent to endanger the life of a person
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted weapon
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm without holding a licence
- Possession of a concealed weapon
- Contravening section 117(H) of the Firearms Act, respecting storage and transport of a firearm and restricted weapon
- Failure to comply with a release order
Anyone with information on Alanuz’s whereabouts is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.