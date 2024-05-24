Arrest Warrant Issued For Shooting Suspect

Windsor Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for a 23-year-old man in connection to a shooting on Erie Street East earlier this week.

Shortly after 4:00am on May 19th, 2024, a verbal altercation broke out between two males on foot and several people in a silver Ford Escape in the 700 block of Erie Street East. As the sports utility vehicle drove westbound, one of the males retrieved a firearm from his waistband and fired several shots at the vehicle. The two males then fled eastbound on foot.

No physical injuries have been reported as a result of this incident, while the firearm used remains outstanding.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Investigators have since identified the shooting suspect as Heydar Alanuz of LaSalle. He is described as a Middle Eastern male, 5’10” tall, approximately 160lbs, with brown eyes, brown hair, and a full beard.

Alanuz is wanted on the following charges:

Discharging a firearm with intent to endanger the life of a person

Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted weapon

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm without holding a licence

Possession of a concealed weapon

Contravening section 117(H) of the Firearms Act, respecting storage and transport of a firearm and restricted weapon

Failure to comply with a release order

Anyone with information on Alanuz’s whereabouts is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.