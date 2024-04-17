CloudyNow
Windsor Police Raid Psilocybin Dispensary

Wednesday April 17th, 2024, 10:29am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police has charged one individual and seized $41,900 in illegal drugs after executing a search warrant at a downtown dispensary that sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms.

Around 4:00pm on April 16th, 2024, the Drugs and Guns Unit executed a search warrant at the dispensary, located in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue. During their search, officers located and seized the following:

  • 2,980 psilocybin capsules
  • 1,940 grams of dried psilocybin
  • 507 grams psilocybin chocolate bars
  • 165 grams psilocybin gummies
  • 10 grams psilocybin hot chocolate
  •  7 psilocybin pens
  • 3 Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) vapes
  • 30 grams psilocybin tea
  • $2,420 in Canadian currency

A 19-year-old employee on scene at the time has been charged with possession of a substance for the purposes of trafficking.

In July, August, and December of 2023, officers executed warrants at this location, which resulted in the seizure of over $100,000 worth of psilocybin-infused products.

 

