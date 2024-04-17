Windsor Police Raid Psilocybin Dispensary

Windsor Police has charged one individual and seized $41,900 in illegal drugs after executing a search warrant at a downtown dispensary that sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms.

Around 4:00pm on April 16th, 2024, the Drugs and Guns Unit executed a search warrant at the dispensary, located in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue. During their search, officers located and seized the following:

2,980 psilocybin capsules

1,940 grams of dried psilocybin

507 grams psilocybin chocolate bars

165 grams psilocybin gummies

10 grams psilocybin hot chocolate

7 psilocybin pens

3 Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) vapes

30 grams psilocybin tea

$2,420 in Canadian currency

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

A 19-year-old employee on scene at the time has been charged with possession of a substance for the purposes of trafficking.

In July, August, and December of 2023, officers executed warrants at this location, which resulted in the seizure of over $100,000 worth of psilocybin-infused products.