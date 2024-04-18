SunnyNow
18 °C
65 °F
ShowersFri
15 °C
59 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
12 °C
54 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
14 °C
57 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor Police Seeking Market Robbery Suspect

Thursday April 18th, 2024, 4:43pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who is wanted for robbery.

Police say that when the suspect attended a market in the 2100 block of Huron Church and stole approximately $200 in items without attempting to pay.

When a store employee confronted the suspect, he threatened them with a knife. The employee did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact @Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message