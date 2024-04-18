Windsor Police Seeking Market Robbery Suspect

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who is wanted for robbery.

Police say that when the suspect attended a market in the 2100 block of Huron Church and stole approximately $200 in items without attempting to pay.

When a store employee confronted the suspect, he threatened them with a knife. The employee did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact @Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.