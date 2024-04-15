Windsor Police Arrest Three Impaired Drivers In Just Eight Hours

Windsor Police arrested three motorists for impaired driving in separate incidents over an eight-hour period.

Shortly before 8:00pm on April 14th, 2024, officers were called to the 4300 block of County Road 17 for a report of a single-vehicle collision. In speaking to the motorist, who had driven into a ditch, officers detected a strong odour of alcohol and signs of impairment including slurred speech. The 40-year-old male was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters, where he refused a breath test.

Approximately two hours later, officers attended a parking lot in the 3700 block of Walker Road where a suspected impaired driver had pulled over with damage to her vehicle. Upon arrival, officers encountered a 53-year-old female who had a strong odour of alcohol and was unsteady on her feet. Officers arrested the motorist for impaired driving and transported her to police headquarters, where she failed a breath test.

A third motorist was arrested at approximately 4:00am on April 15th. Officers were called to a single-vehicle collision in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue, where they encountered a car that had struck a curb and sustained significant damage. The motorist, a 34-year-old male, had a strong odour of alcohol and was uncooperative with officers. He was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters for further testing.