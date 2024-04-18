Windsor Parents, Personal Support Worker Charged In Death Of 29-Year-Old Woman



Windsor Police has charged two parents and a personal support worker in connection to the death of a 29-year-old woman.

Police say that on April 19th, 2022, officers attended a home in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane for a report of an unresponsive female. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit conducted a comprehensive investigation and determined that reasonable grounds existed to charge three Windsor residents with manslaughter and failure to provide the necessaries of life.

The names of the accused can’t be released to protect the identity of the victim.