SunnyNow
18 °C
65 °F
ShowersFri
15 °C
59 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
12 °C
54 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
14 °C
57 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor Parents, Personal Support Worker Charged In Death Of 29-Year-Old Woman

Thursday April 18th, 2024, 12:49pm

Crime & Police News
0
0


Windsor Police has charged two parents and a personal support worker in connection to the death of a 29-year-old woman.

Police say that on April 19th, 2022, officers attended a home in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane for a report of an unresponsive female. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit conducted a comprehensive investigation and determined that reasonable grounds existed to charge three Windsor residents with manslaughter and failure to provide the necessaries of life.

The names of the accused can’t be released to protect the identity of the victim.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message