Two Charged After Leamington Break-In



Multiple charges have been laid in relation to a break and enter in the Municipality of Leamington.

OPP said that just after 7:30pm on April 11th, 2024, they were called to an address on Mersea Road E in Leamington.

Officers arrived on the scene and located and arrested two individuals inside the residence.

A 29 years-of-age of Kingsville and a 58-year-old of Kingsville have both been charged.

The accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, located in Windsor at a later date.

The Essex County OPP is requesting that anyone with information on this or any other investigation to call 1-888-310-1122.