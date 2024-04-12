Suspect Arrested In Bank Fraud Investigation

Windsor Police have arrested a 39-year-old male in connection to a bank fraud investigation.

Police say that on April 9th, 2024, the suspect entered a financial institution in the 3200 block of Dougall Avenue. He presented a fraudulent bank draft, valued at over $100,000, in an attempt to purchase a gold bar.

The employee was suspicious of the bank draft and asked the suspect to return another day to complete the transaction.

After contacting the bank named on the draft, employees confirmed that the document was fraudulent and filed a police report.

On April 10th, 2024, the suspect returned. At this time, the business contacted police, and officers attended the business to arrest the suspect.

He has been charged with uttering a forged document, fraud over $5,000, and possession of fraudulent identification.