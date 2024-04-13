Suspect Arrested After Illegal Drugs, Counterfeit Money Seized

Windsor Police have arrested a 35-year-old man after seizing illegal drugs and counterfeit money.

On April 11, 2024, policeexecuted a search warrant at a suspect’s home in the 2100 block of Church Street. During their search, officers seized 21.4 grams of cocaine and $300 in counterfeit in U.S. currency. They also recovered a 12 gauge shotgun stock and various types of ammunition, items the suspect was prohibited from possessing due to a release order.

The suspect has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of counterfeit money and failure to comply with a release order.