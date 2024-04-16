Police Seeking Theft Suspect

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for a string of retail thefts.

Police say that between April 2nd and April 14th, 2024, this suspect was linked to 13 separate thefts at four pharmacies in Windsor. During each incident, the suspect is believed to have stolen up to $1,000 in merchandise. The suspect became aggressive towards employees who attempted to intervene.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.