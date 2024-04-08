SunnyNow
Police Investigating After Body Found At Scene Of House Fire

Monday April 8th, 2024, 4:51pm

Windsor Police Arson and Major Crimes Units are investigating after a body was found at the scene of a house fire.

Police say that just after 4:30am Monday, officers responded to reports of a working fire in the 1900 block of Bernard Road. After Windsor Fire and Rescue Services extinguished the blaze, a body was discovered inside the residence.

The Arson and Major Crimes Units have taken over the investigation and are working to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say that it is too early to provide further details.

Investigators are seeking witnesses as well as video surveillance or dashcam footage taken in the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or the Arson Unit at ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

