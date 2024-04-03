CloudyNow
Police Investigate Shots Fired On Drouillard

Wednesday April 3rd, 2024, 2:41pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a residence in the Ford City neighbourhood.

On April 2nd, at approximately 7:30am, officers responded to a report of gunshots at a residence in the 1200 block of Drouillard Road. Through investigation, officers learned that two bullets were shot into the victim’s house in the early hours of the morning. Officers located the bullets inside the house.

No physical injuries were reported.

Residents in the area are asked to check for surveillance or dash cam evidence from 2:00am – 3:30am. on April 2nd, 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at catchcrooks.com.

