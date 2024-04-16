CloudyNow
Nine Vehicles Taken Out Of Service During Inspection Blitz

Tuesday April 16th, 2024, 2:32pm

Several charges were laid during a commercial vehicle blitz Monday.

The LaSalle Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit and the Ontario Provincial Police—West Region teamed up with the Ministry of Transportation Enforcement Unit to inspect commercial vehicles along Front Road.

In total, 23 vehicles were inspected, resulting in 33 charges. Nine vehicles were taken out of service due to violations.

