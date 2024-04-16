Nine Vehicles Taken Out Of Service During Inspection Blitz
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday April 16th, 2024, 2:32pm
Several charges were laid during a commercial vehicle blitz Monday.
The LaSalle Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit and the Ontario Provincial Police—West Region teamed up with the Ministry of Transportation Enforcement Unit to inspect commercial vehicles along Front Road.
In total, 23 vehicles were inspected, resulting in 33 charges. Nine vehicles were taken out of service due to violations.
