New Offender Management Unit Launched To Take Action On Prolific And Persistent Offenders

Windsor and LaSalle Police have teamed up to keep tabs on dangerous offenders.

Launched on March 11th, 2024, the Offender Management Unit is a partnership between the Windsor and LaSalle Police Services. This specialized team is responsible for monitoring high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring – and ensuring that those who breach their judicial release orders are held accountable. The unit is staffed by constables from both police services and a civilian crime analyst.

Over its first three weeks, this dedicated team completed over 14 compliance checks, leading to the arrest of eight offenders and arrest warrants issued for three other non-compliant individuals. The offenders arrested for breaching their conditions had originally been charged with or convicted of serious violent crimes, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, firearms offences, and sexual assault.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The officers also took part in training programs and met with numerous community partners.

“Recidivist offenders drive up our crime stats and repeatedly victimize our community. This team ensures that these violent and repeat individuals comply with judicial release orders and holds accountable those who don’t. Together with the LaSalle Police Service, we’re protecting people in our community and freeing up our frontline police officers to focus on other priorities,” said Windsor Police Inspector David DeLuca, who oversees the unit.

The Offender Management Unit is supported through a $2,276,437 grant from the Government of Ontario. The Windsor and LaSalle Police Services received $769,460 this year and will receive an additional $752,160 in 2025 and $754,817 in 2026. The funding is part of the provincial government’s $112 million investment to strengthen Ontario’s bail system and ensure high-risk and repeat violent offenders comply with their bail conditions.