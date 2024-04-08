Neighbour Dispute Leads To Aggravated Assault And Break-And-Enter Charges

Windsor Police have arrested a 44-year-old man for aggravated assault and break-and-enter following a dispute between neighbours.

Police say that around 7:30am on April 7th, 2024, officers responded to a report of a physical altercation in the 6700 block of Roseville Garden Drive.

Officers learned that following a verbal argument, a man threatened his neighbours, kicked in their front door, and assaulted one of the home’s occupants.

The suspect was located and arrested at the scene and is charged with aggravated assault, break-and-enter, uttering threats to cause death and mischief under $5,000.