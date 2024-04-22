Man Wanted After B&E Attempt

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted break and enter.

On March 25th, 2024, at approximately 5:30am, police say the pictured suspect made several attempts to gain entry into a business in the 1300 block of Provincial Road. Before leaving, police say he threw a rock at the window, which caused substantial damage to the property. The suspect then fled the scene in a white Ford Taurus driven by an unknown individual.

The suspect is described as a white male between 30-40 years old. At the time of the incident, he wore dark pants, a hooded jacket, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350.