LaSalle Police Looking For Missing Teen

LaSalle Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Allie.

Police say that Allie is described as a 16-year-old white female with blue eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs. She was last seen leaving school on Thursday just before 2:00pm.

At this time, police do not suspect foul play, and the teen left school without notifying anyone of her destination. Her family and police are concerned for her well-being and are asking the public for their assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210.