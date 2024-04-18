SunnyNow
18 °C
65 °F
ShowersFri
15 °C
59 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
12 °C
54 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
14 °C
57 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

LaSalle Police Looking For Missing Teen

Thursday April 18th, 2024, 4:57pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

LaSalle Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Allie.

Police say that Allie is described as a 16-year-old white female with blue eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs. She was last seen leaving school on Thursday just before 2:00pm.

At this time, police do not suspect foul play, and the teen left school without notifying anyone of her destination. Her family and police are concerned for her well-being and are asking the public for their assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message